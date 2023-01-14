Pakistan's FM Bilawal Bhutto to attend World Economic Forum 2023 meeting in Davos

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the 2023 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) taking place from January 16-20, with global leaders flocking in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Bilawal Bhutto and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will attend the 53rd Annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan is a regular participant in WEF meetings, and this time, the South Asian nation is presenting its perspective on issues of global economic importance.

Baloch confirmed that FM Bilawal and the State minister will interact with foreign dignitaries including leaders, corporate executives, heads of international organizations, and leading media and civil society personalities.

This year’s theme of the WEF annual meeting is Cooperation in a Fragmented World and it will convene hundreds of participants from 130 countries, including 52 heads of state.

The participants will exchange views on ongoing crises that extend divisions and fragment the geopolitical landscape.

Meanwhile, Davos 2023 is expected to woo the highest-ever business participation with over 1,500 leaders registered across 700 organisations, with the representation of notable executives from the energy, finance, and IT sectors.