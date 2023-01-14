Search

TikTok star Jannat Mirza's new video takes internet by storm

04:08 PM | 14 Jan, 2023
TikTok star Jannat Mirza's new video takes internet by storm
Source: Jannat Mirza (Instagram)

TikTok star Jannat Mirza who is the most followed celebrity on the social media app, is undoubtedly drop-dead-gorgeous and her ultra-glam looks have made her a fan favourite.

The 21-year-old has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts due to her fabulous style game. 

Winning hearts, this time around Jannat left everyone bedazzled as she shared a video of herself on Instagram all dolled up. Draping a mauve outfit paired with silver earrings and soft glam makeup, Jannat is a sight for sore eyes.

The video blew up on Instagram like quickfire leaving her fans and admirers awestruck once again. Here's what they had to say:

On the work front, Jannat made her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi

