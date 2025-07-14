Karachi police drop youth assault case against Salman Farooqi

KARACHI – A case registered against Salman Farooqi for torturing a youth in front of his sisters in Defence area of Karachi has been dropped.

It was informed by Gizri police to the Judicial Magistrate South during the hearing of the case.

During the hearing, police informed the court that the case against Salman Farooqi, who was named in the torture incident, has been dropped. Gizri police also submitted a report to the court regarding the case dismissal.

According to the police report, the victim, Dheeraj alias Dhanraj, does not wish to proceed with any legal action against the accused. He provided a written statement stating that neither he nor his sister were mistreated by the accused.

The police report also stated that based on the complainant’s sworn statement, the charges of death threats and other allegations have been dropped.

Subsequently, the court made the police report part of the record and adjourned the hearing.

Last month, Salman Farooqi was arrested for allegedly assaulting a motorcyclist in front of his sisters in the Defence area.

A video that surfaced on social media showed that in Defence Khayaban-e-Ittehad, a citizen took the law into his own hands and allegedly assaulted the motorcyclist over a collision. The car driver, identified as Salman Farooqi, was seen physically attacking the youth in the presence of his sisters.

Despite repeated pleas from the victim’s sisters, Salman Farooqi did not stop the assault.

After the incident gained attention on social media, police registered a case against Salman Farooqi and Awais Hashmi.