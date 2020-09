PM Imran all set to welcome students as institutions are reopening tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to welcome students back to schools as educational institutions across the country gear up to reopen Tuesday, September 15.

The premier, in his Twitter post, said that it was the government’s “priority and collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely to learn”.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Tomorrow we will welcome millions of children back to school. It is our priority & collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely to learn. We have worked to ensure that school operations are aligned with public health safety rules on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a></p>— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImranKhanPTI/status/1305356006327824390?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 14, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

“The govt has worked hard to ensure that school operations are aligned with public health safety rules on coronavirus,” he said.

As per the plan, universities, colleges, and class IX and X will resume from September 15. The students from class VI to VIII will be called to schools from September 23 and the students enrolled below class VI will be called in from September 30.

However, the institutions have to follow SOPs and in this regard, a list of precautionary SOPs against the virus has been issued by the government which every school has to follow. It includes social distancing, no lunch breaks or morning assemblies, proper sanitization of premises, and COVID-19 tests for teachers and staff members.

Schools, colleges, and universities across Pakistan had shut down in March after the virus broke out in the country.