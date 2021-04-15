Lahore court stays transfer of Sharif family’s Raiwind land 
Web Desk
04:22 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Lahore court stays transfer of Sharif family’s Raiwind land 
Share

LAHORE – A civil court in Punjab capital Thursday restrained authorities from proceeding with the cancellation of the alleged transfer of Raiwind land belonging to the Sharif family.

Judge Fahim-ul-Hasan directed the Punjab Revenue Department to revoke the action of the provincial government and issued a stay order and summoned all parties on April 27.

The Sharif family filed a petition in Lahore court through their lawyer Hamid Iftikhar and maintained that the Punjab government forged land documents and cancelled 127 kanals land in Raiwind.

NAB summons Nawaz Sharif in Raiwind road case 05:40 PM | 13 May, 2018

LAHORE - Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog has summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on May 20 in a case ...

The petition prayed that the Punjab government is changing the ownership status of more than 1500 kanals of land illegally.

Earlier, the PTI government has accused the Sharif family of illegally occupying land that originally belongs to the Auqaf department. 

More From This Category
‘One-stop solution’ – PM Imran launches ...
05:35 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Pakistan responds to Biden’s plan for US ...
05:10 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
UAE mediating between India and Pakistan, ...
04:01 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
French embassy asks citizens to leave Pakistan ...
02:37 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
PM Imran, federal cabinet approve summary to ban ...
01:36 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Lahore students approach LHC seeking cancellation ...
01:19 PM | 15 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Salt Bae’ sued for $5 million for misusing artwork of himself
06:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr