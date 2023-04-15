Pakistan to receive $2billion funds from Saudi Arabia in a week time

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide a $2 billion loan to Pakistan as the South Asian nation is facing one of its worst economic crises in recent times.

In this regard, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki met Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik in Islamabad to boost bilateral ties.

PM’s aide hailed Riyadh for firm support for the South Asian nation, and appreciated the envoy for assuring $2 billion which will be received within the next seven working days. Mr. Malik highlighted the significance of the Kingdom’s aide and stated that a $2 billion loan would help Pakistan overcome the economic crisis.

He also explained that this would help Pakistan to secure much-needed funds from other friendly countries including UAE, Qatar, and others, which would lead to the much-awaited staff-level agreement (SLA).

Saudi envoy too emphasized Riyadh’s commitment to building long-term, sustainable investment transactions between the two countries. He further mentioned Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's assurance to boost investments in Pakistan's energy and IT sectors.