'CPEC Internship Program' — How to apply, eligibility criteria
Share
ISLAMABAD - China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa has announced internship programmes for eligible Pakistanis to develop young leaders with maximum productivity.
"Today, I am very happy to launch the CPEC internships and added it is an inclusive and national project that will prove as an engine of growth for the country,” Asim Saleem Bajwa said in his tweet on Saturday.
Happy to launch #CPEC Internship:It’s an inclusive,national project,our engine of growth.Human/social development is our focus.With 60% youth pop,a tremendous opportunity exists to develop young leaders with max productivity vis other regional economies- 1/2 #CPECMakingProgress— Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) August 15, 2020
In the spirit of Youth empowerment/to develop young leaders,We announce to offer an opportunity to you to join #CPEC specific internship for 3 months-brochure for first internship of series attached,all eligible Pakistanis can apply.2/2 #CPECMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/xPjbIdzy7Q— Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) August 15, 2020
How one can join this internship program?
Program detail
- Recruitment of 100 interns
- Monthly Stipend
- Allocation to Specific Industries/sectors
- Indulge in evidence-based policy advising
- Development of leadership and management skills
- Working with a diverse group
Eligibility criteria
- Under 30 years of age
- Bachelor's degree in any discipline
- No experience necessary; only highly motivated and curious individuals
- Good research, writing and digital media skills
Application process
- Apply online by filling out the form at www.cpecauthority.gov.pk
- 1st Round: Candidates would be shortlisted on the basis of CV
- 2nd Round: Shortlisted candidates will have to submit a written (500 to 650 words) or video essay
- For queries email: info@cpecauthority.gov.pk
- Applications will open on Tuesday 18th August
- Start of the internship programme (October 2020 - December 2020)
- Special outreach programme
Candidates belonging to a religious, ethnic or racial minority including women are encouraged to apply.
CPEC Authority address
5th Floor Science and Technology Building, 1-Constitution Avenue, C-5/2, Islamabad.
Ph: +92 -51-9220615
Email: Info@cpecauthority.gov.pk
-
- Pakistan's Blue Economy Policy to revitalise shipping sector, save ...09:10 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
-
- 'CPEC Internship Program' — How to apply, eligibility criteria07:17 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations06:42 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Mission: Impossible 7 halted after motorcycle stunt goes wrong05:09 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Indian film-maker Hansal Mehta is all praise for Asim Abbas’s ...04:07 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Ali Zafar, Humayun Saeed express gratitude over receiving ‘Pride of ...03:38 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020