'CPEC Internship Program' — How to apply, eligibility criteria
Sarfraz Ali
07:17 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD - China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa has announced internship programmes for eligible Pakistanis to develop young leaders with maximum productivity.

"Today, I am very happy to launch the CPEC internships and added it is an inclusive and national project that will prove as an engine of growth for the country,” Asim Saleem Bajwa said in his tweet on Saturday.

How one can join this internship program?

Program detail

  • Recruitment of 100 interns
  • Monthly Stipend
  • Allocation to Specific Industries/sectors
  • Indulge in evidence-based policy advising
  • Development of leadership and management skills
  • Working with a diverse group

Eligibility criteria

  • Under 30 years of age
  • Bachelor's degree in any discipline
  • No experience necessary; only highly motivated and curious individuals
  • Good research, writing and digital media skills

Application process

  • Apply online by filling out the form at www.cpecauthority.gov.pk
  • 1st Round: Candidates would be shortlisted on the basis of CV
  • 2nd Round: Shortlisted candidates will have to submit a written (500 to 650 words) or video essay
  • For queries email: info@cpecauthority.gov.pk
  • Applications will open on Tuesday 18th August
  • Start of the internship programme (October 2020 - December 2020)
  • Special outreach programme

Candidates belonging to a religious, ethnic or racial minority including women are encouraged to apply.

CPEC Authority address

5th Floor Science and Technology Building, 1-Constitution Avenue, C-5/2, Islamabad. 

Ph: +92 -51-9220615

Email: Info@cpecauthority.gov.pk

