'CPEC Internship Program' — How to apply, eligibility criteria

ISLAMABAD - China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa has announced internship programmes for eligible Pakistanis to develop young leaders with maximum productivity.

"Today, I am very happy to launch the CPEC internships and added it is an inclusive and national project that will prove as an engine of growth for the country,” Asim Saleem Bajwa said in his tweet on Saturday.

Happy to launch #CPEC Internship:It’s an inclusive,national project,our engine of growth.Human/social development is our focus.With 60% youth pop,a tremendous opportunity exists to develop young leaders with max productivity vis other regional economies- 1/2 #CPECMakingProgress — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) August 15, 2020

In the spirit of Youth empowerment/to develop young leaders,We announce to offer an opportunity to you to join #CPEC specific internship for 3 months-brochure for first internship of series attached,all eligible Pakistanis can apply.2/2 #CPECMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/xPjbIdzy7Q — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) August 15, 2020

How one can join this internship program?

Program detail

Recruitment of 100 interns

Monthly Stipend

Allocation to Specific Industries/sectors

Indulge in evidence-based policy advising

Development of leadership and management skills

Working with a diverse group

Eligibility criteria

Under 30 years of age

Bachelor's degree in any discipline

No experience necessary; only highly motivated and curious individuals

Good research, writing and digital media skills

Application process

Apply online by filling out the form at www.cpecauthority.gov.pk

1st Round: Candidates would be shortlisted on the basis of CV

2nd Round: Shortlisted candidates will have to submit a written (500 to 650 words) or video essay

For queries email: info@cpecauthority.gov.pk

Applications will open on Tuesday 18th August

Start of the internship programme (October 2020 - December 2020)

Special outreach programme

Candidates belonging to a religious, ethnic or racial minority including women are encouraged to apply.

CPEC Authority address

5th Floor Science and Technology Building, 1-Constitution Avenue, C-5/2, Islamabad.

Ph: +92 -51-9220615

Email: Info@cpecauthority.gov.pk