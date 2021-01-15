North Korea unveils ‘world's most powerful’ weapon
Web Desk
10:29 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
North Korea unveils ‘world's most powerful’ weapon
Share

PYONGYANG – North Korea has unveiled a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile at a parade overseen by leader Kim Jong-un.

The missile which could be launched from a submarine is described by the state media as “world's most powerful weapon”.

After the parade, a political meeting was held wherein Kim decried the United States as his country's biggest enemy.

The unveiling comes days before US president-elect Joe Biden is set to hold the office.

The display of military might comes at the end of a five-yearly congress of the ruling Workers' Party.

Last week, Kim in his address had vowed to expand North Korea's nuclear weapons and military potential, outlining a list of desired weapons including long-range ballistic missiles capable of being launched from land or sea and "super-large warheads".

‘200 dead’ in North Korea nuclear test site ... 05:01 PM | 31 Oct, 2017

TOKYO - As many as 200 North Korean labourers have been killed after a mine shaft being dug at the regime's nuclear ...

More From This Category
'One marriage only,' Akhundzada issues ...
09:51 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Strong earthquake kills dozens, injures hundreds ...
05:54 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Abu Dhabi police seize narcotics worth Dh1 ...
04:19 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Pope Francis and his predecessor vaccinated ...
02:28 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
US down to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, as ...
01:42 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and ...
01:18 PM | 15 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan under FBR radar over 'secret assets, bank accounts'
06:42 PM | 15 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr