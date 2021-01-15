North Korea unveils ‘world's most powerful’ weapon

PYONGYANG – North Korea has unveiled a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile at a parade overseen by leader Kim Jong-un.

The missile which could be launched from a submarine is described by the state media as “world's most powerful weapon”.

After the parade, a political meeting was held wherein Kim decried the United States as his country's biggest enemy.

The unveiling comes days before US president-elect Joe Biden is set to hold the office.

The display of military might comes at the end of a five-yearly congress of the ruling Workers' Party.

Last week, Kim in his address had vowed to expand North Korea's nuclear weapons and military potential, outlining a list of desired weapons including long-range ballistic missiles capable of being launched from land or sea and "super-large warheads".