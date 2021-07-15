Sania Mirza’s dance video takes the internet by storm
Share
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistan’s cricket start Shoaib Malik, has won the internet with her impressive dance video.
The six-time Grand Slam champion Mirza posted a video on Instagram wherein she can be seen shaking a leg to Doja Cat’s "Kiss Me More" while wearing the Olympics kit.
She captioned the video as: "The 'A' in my name represents for so much in my life."
View this post on Instagram
In the video, Sania Mirza explained that the "A" in her name stands for "Aggression, Ambition, Achieve, and Affection."
The video has so far received more than 130 thousand likes.
Kubra Khan sets internet on fire with new photos ... 04:19 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
Kubra Khan is one of the most stunning actresses in the showbiz industry. It won’t be wrong to call her beauty ...
- Pakistan’s ex-president Mamnoon Hussain laid to rest in Karachi11:50 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
-
- HBL wins 'Best Bank in Pakistan 2021' award by Euromoney10:40 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- Karachi records another 65 cases of coronavirus’ Delta variant10:20 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan to host Afghan peace conference, confirms Foreign Office09:50 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- Mathira shares her two cents on award shows and fame05:12 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- Zindagi – Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's new song to mark their ...04:28 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- Kubra Khan sets internet on fire with new photos in saree04:19 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021