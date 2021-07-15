Sania Mirza’s dance video takes the internet by storm
Web Desk
11:02 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
Sania Mirza’s dance video takes the internet by storm
Share

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistan’s cricket start Shoaib Malik, has won the internet with her impressive dance video.

The six-time Grand Slam champion Mirza posted a video on Instagram wherein she can be seen shaking a leg to Doja Cat’s "Kiss Me More" while wearing the Olympics kit.

She captioned the video as: "The 'A' in my name represents for so much in my life."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

In the video, Sania Mirza explained that the "A" in her name stands for "Aggression, Ambition, Achieve, and Affection."

The video has so far received more than 130 thousand likes.

Kubra Khan sets internet on fire with new photos ... 04:19 PM | 15 Jul, 2021

Kubra Khan is one of the most stunning actresses in the showbiz industry. It won’t be wrong to call her beauty ...

More From This Category
Muhammad Abid clinches New Khan Punjab Open ...
08:59 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
PAKvEng: Pakistan to face off England in first ...
08:32 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza get UAE’s Golden Visas
06:36 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
Mathira shares her two cents on award shows and ...
05:12 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
Zindagi – Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's new ...
04:28 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
Kubra Khan sets internet on fire with new photos ...
04:19 PM | 15 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sania Mirza’s dance video takes the internet by storm
11:02 PM | 15 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr