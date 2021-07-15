Sania Mirza’s dance video takes the internet by storm

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistan’s cricket start Shoaib Malik, has won the internet with her impressive dance video.

The six-time Grand Slam champion Mirza posted a video on Instagram wherein she can be seen shaking a leg to Doja Cat’s "Kiss Me More" while wearing the Olympics kit.

She captioned the video as: "The 'A' in my name represents for so much in my life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

In the video, Sania Mirza explained that the "A" in her name stands for "Aggression, Ambition, Achieve, and Affection."

The video has so far received more than 130 thousand likes.