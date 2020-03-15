President Alvi emphasizes need for national awareness to prevent coronavirus spread
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for national awareness and strict compliance of simple measures for preventing coronavirus from spreading.
In a series of tweets, the President said it is not a political issue but a national one. He said it is the people who have the role of war heroes. He urged them to use weapons of social media and phone messages till the war against Coronavirus is won.
Preventing Coronavirus from spreading requires national awareness & strict compliance of simple measures by all of us. It is not a political issue but a national issue. The war hero's role is yours thru ur weapons of social media & ur phone messages. Don't stop until we have won.— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 14, 2020
Dr Arif Alvi further advised the people to wash hands with soap for at least twenty seconds, using tissue during coughing or sneezing, refusing to shake hands and embrace to keep social distance, avoiding crowded places and not touching one's face.
