Sindh: Three coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals after recovery

ISLAMABAD - Three out of 28 coronavirus patients have recovered in Pakistan and have been discharged from hospitals.

According to media reports, the recoveries were reported from the Sindh province and no fatalities in the country are reported so far.

On Saturday, the Ministry of National Health Services has prepared a report over coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

According to the report, total 609 suspects were tested for the virus on Friday and 78 more samples have been sent to the laboratories.

29 patients in Pakistan have been tested positive for coronavirus so far. The sufferers include 16 from Sindh, six from Balochistan and three apiece from Islamabad and Gilgit.