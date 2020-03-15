Sindh: Three coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals after recovery
Share
ISLAMABAD - Three out of 28 coronavirus patients have recovered in Pakistan and have been discharged from hospitals.
According to media reports, the recoveries were reported from the Sindh province and no fatalities in the country are reported so far.
On Saturday, the Ministry of National Health Services has prepared a report over coronavirus cases in Pakistan.
According to the report, total 609 suspects were tested for the virus on Friday and 78 more samples have been sent to the laboratories.
29 patients in Pakistan have been tested positive for coronavirus so far. The sufferers include 16 from Sindh, six from Balochistan and three apiece from Islamabad and Gilgit.
- COAS Bajwa visits family of Wing Commander Noman Akram Shaheed11:02 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Pakistan President on first visit to China amid coronavirus outbreak10:44 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- COVID-19: Chaos at US airports after new health screenings to control ...09:25 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Lahore Airport sprayed disinfectant to curb COVID-1908:47 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- PSL2020, Match 30 – Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 5 ...08:25 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- I love being Pakistan’s bhabi, says Shaniera Akram03:27 PM | 14 Mar, 2020
- Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe dismisses coronavirus rumor01:58 PM | 14 Mar, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat to be a part of BBC show produced by Angelina Jolie01:09 PM | 14 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019