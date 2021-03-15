Pakistan’s Interior Minister in Doha to attend Milipol Qatar 2021
10:58 AM | 15 Mar, 2021
Pakistan’s Interior Minister in Doha to attend Milipol Qatar 2021
ISLAMABAD/DOHA – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday landed in Qatar on a two-day official visit. He was greeted by Pakistan’s envoy in the country at the Doha International Airport.

Sheikh is representing Pakistan at Milipol Qatar - an international event for homeland security and civil defence in the Middle East that takes place every two years.

The Milipol Qatar three- day event starts in the gulf country today and leaders from all over the world are participating in the event. The interior minister will also address the international expo and visit the Pakistani stall there.

He will also meet Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa and hand over a special letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Qatar Emir. Sheikh will also hold a meeting with the senior Qatari delegation to increase mutual cooperation in various fields. The delegation talks would also include the promotion of trade and increasing Pakistani manpower in Qatar.

