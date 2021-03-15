Pakistan’s Interior Minister in Doha to attend Milipol Qatar 2021

ISLAMABAD/DOHA – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday landed in Qatar on a two-day official visit. He was greeted by Pakistan’s envoy in the country at the Doha International Airport.

Sheikh is representing Pakistan at Milipol Qatar - an international event for homeland security and civil defence in the Middle East that takes place every two years.

نیوز اپڈیٹ: وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد دوروزہ سرکاری دورے پر قطر پہنچ گئے۔پاکستان کے سفیر نے دوہا ائیر پورٹ پراستقبال کیا- وہ 15 سے 17 مارچ منعقد ہونے والی ملی پول (Milipol) قطر نمائش میں شرکت کرینگے۔1/2 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) March 14, 2021

The Milipol Qatar three- day event starts in the gulf country today and leaders from all over the world are participating in the event. The interior minister will also address the international expo and visit the Pakistani stall there.

نیوز اپڈیٹ: وزیر داخلہ قطر کے وزیر اعظم سے ملاقات کرینگے۔ امیر قطر کے لئے وزیر اعظم پاکستان کا خصوصی مراسلہ پہنچائیں گے۔2/2 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) March 14, 2021

He will also meet Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa and hand over a special letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Qatar Emir. Sheikh will also hold a meeting with the senior Qatari delegation to increase mutual cooperation in various fields. The delegation talks would also include the promotion of trade and increasing Pakistani manpower in Qatar.