Top civil-military leadership to discuss unfolding situation in Afghanistan today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's civil and military leadership will meet today in a session of the National Security Committee (NSC) to discuss the unfolding situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

Reports quoting sources said the Civil-military huddle will discuss the future policy of Pakistan in light of the current situation. NSA Moeed Yusuf along with other top security officials will brief the meeting on the prevailing security and political situation in the neighboring country.

Ministers for Interior, Defense, Information, Foreign affairs will join the meeting while Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff, Naval and Air Chief, DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, and national security team would also attend the crucial meeting.

Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq would brief the civil-military leadership and will also share his report about his earlier talks in Doha with the Taliban.

Earlier, reports in international media reported that the Afghan Taliban entering the presidential palace, hours after President Ashraf Ghani escaped the war-torn country. It further reported the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in near future.

Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan, reports Afghan ... 06:35 PM | 15 Aug, 2021 KABUL – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has now left the country, according to reports in Afghan media. TOLO News ...

On Sunday, Khan also spoke to Turkish President Erdogan, with the two leaders reviewing the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan. Khan told Erdogan that the NSC would meet on Monday to further deliberate over the evolving situation.

Both sides would consult again after the meeting, with a view to coordinate their efforts, per reports.

PM Imran, Erdogan discuss evolving situation in ... 10:08 AM | 16 Aug, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Soon after the Taliban took over the Afghan capital, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called ...

Pakistan previously stated that ‘it would not recognize the Taliban government if they take over by force’. However, in the volte-face situation as the insurgents entered the capital without any resistance, it would make it easier for the South Asian country to make such a tricky decision.

In a related development, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a call from British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs Dominic Raab.

During the call Foreign Minister Qureshi reviewed the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan with Secretary Raab, MOFA stated.

Reiterating Pakistan’s steadfast support for a peaceful settlement, FM Qureshi said the latest situation in Afghanistan required the international community’s consistent engagement with Afghan leaders to ensure a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.