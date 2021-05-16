ANP leader Begum Naseem Wali Khan is no more!
09:49 AM | 16 May, 2021
ANP leader Begum Naseem Wali Khan is no more!
PESHAWAR – Wife of late Awami National Party Khan Abdul Wali Khan and party’s former provincial president Begum Naseem Wali Khan passed away on Sunday.

Reports in local media suggest that the deceased was suffering from diabetes and cardiovascular issues. A seasoned politician, Wali had gotten elected to the provincial assembly three times in the past.

The deceased was the stepmother of incumbent ANP leader Asfandyar Wali Khan. A statement issued by the party stated that her funeral prayers will be offered at 6 pm today at Wali Bagh, Charsadda.

She was the first woman from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to get elected as a lawmaker; she was elected member of the National Assembly once and member of the provincial assembly three times.

Following the demise of the ANP leader, condolences started to pour in as a number of politicians and activists expressed their sorrow.

