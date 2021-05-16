ANP leader Begum Naseem Wali Khan is no more!
PESHAWAR – Wife of late Awami National Party Khan Abdul Wali Khan and party’s former provincial president Begum Naseem Wali Khan passed away on Sunday.
Reports in local media suggest that the deceased was suffering from diabetes and cardiovascular issues. A seasoned politician, Wali had gotten elected to the provincial assembly three times in the past.
The deceased was the stepmother of incumbent ANP leader Asfandyar Wali Khan. A statement issued by the party stated that her funeral prayers will be offered at 6 pm today at Wali Bagh, Charsadda.
RIP #BegumNasimWali Khan. pic.twitter.com/7tFy7wSsEH— Awami National Party (@ANPMarkaz) May 16, 2021
She was the first woman from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to get elected as a lawmaker; she was elected member of the National Assembly once and member of the provincial assembly three times.
Following the demise of the ANP leader, condolences started to pour in as a number of politicians and activists expressed their sorrow.
صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا اے این پی کی رہنما بیگم نسیم ولی خان کی وفات پر اظہار افسوس— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 16, 2021
صدر مملکت کا بیگم نسیم ولی خان کے انتقال پر گہرے رنج وغم کا اظہار
صدر مملکت کی اہل خانہ سے دلی ہمدردی اور اظہار افسوس
مرحومہ کی سیاسی خدمات کو یاد رکھا جائے گا، صدر مملکت
Saddened by the news of Begum Nasim Wali Khan's death. She took an active part in politics & was the first woman to get elected on a general seat from KP. Her services for empowerment of women will be remembered for a long time. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family!— Shehbaz Sharif (القدس في العيون) (@CMShehbaz) May 16, 2021
بیگم نسیم ولی خان کے انتقال کا سن کر شدید افسوس ہوا۔ وہ کے پی اسیمبلی میں جنرل نشست پر منتخب ہونے والی پہلی خاتون تھیں۔ انہوں نے ضیاء آمریت میں اپنی پارٹی کی جدوجہد کی قیادت کی۔ انہوں نے ہمیشہ خواتین کی انتخابی سیاست میں بھرپور شرکت کی حمایت کی۔ بیگم ولی کو ہمیشہ یاد رکھا جائے گا pic.twitter.com/GMkYfAcz41— SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) May 16, 2021
Rest in peace Begum Nasim Wali Khan.— Shad Begum (@ShadBegum) May 16, 2021
She was a great woman who made a historic precedent in paving ways for pashutun women in politics. She was an influential leader.
Her contributions as a renowned woman leader will be always remembered. #BegumNasimWali #womenleaders pic.twitter.com/0YJzKg9FGi
