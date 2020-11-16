IndiaDeservesBlacklist trends on Twitter after Islamabad exposes Delhi-sponsored terrorism

LAHORE – Twitter users has demanded the United Nations Organization (UNO) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to black list India over its involvement in regional instability by sponsoring terrorism.

#IndiaDeservesBlacklist trended on Twitter with over 34K tweets on Monday. Following are the tweets shared by tweeples;

It has become imperative to blacklist India after the disgusting face of Kalbhushan came to light. The world must pay attention that India is sponsoring terrorism. Blacklist is the best option for India.@FATFNews#IndiaDeservesBlacklist — Shahid Bhatti🇵🇰🍁 (@SaraikyChokra) November 16, 2020

India has been carrying out terrorism in Balochistan for many years. And has been propagating to the world that Balochistan wants secession. But the zealous people of Balochistan have given a blunt answer to India's agenda by eliminating all terrorists. #IndiaDeservesBlacklist pic.twitter.com/ok3mCo864j — 𝓝𝓸𝓸𝓻 𝓩𝓪𝓲𝓷𝓪𝓫 (@NoorZainab_1) November 16, 2020

The RSS is completely committed to Hitler's ideology. And at the moment India is dominated by the same ideology. The whole world is in grave danger#IndiaDeservesBlacklist pic.twitter.com/EylxSa5qY4 — 𝓝𝓸𝓸𝓻 𝓩𝓪𝓲𝓷𝓪𝓫 (@NoorZainab_1) November 16, 2020

According to the suspicious activity reports, several Indian banks were involved in the illegal flow of money within and outside the country. @ISF_100 pic.twitter.com/oozqzOA9HL — جوگی (@ISF_100) November 16, 2020

The demand surfaced days after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar presented a dossier containing evidence about India's state-sponsored terrorism being carried out in Pakistan.

'Irrefutable evidence': ISPR-FM present dossier ... 11:36 AM | 14 Nov, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major ...

The dossier revealed that Indian agencies are using banned outfits such as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), adding that they are being provided with weapons, IEDs, and ammunition with instructions of targeting police officials, religious scholars, and other notables to start another sectarian warfare.

In August 2020, India tried to unify TTP, JuA, and Harkat-ul-Ansar (HuA). The Indian government is even trying to form a consortium between TTP, BLA, Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and Balochistan Republican Army (BRA).

KEY MESSAGES OF DOSSIER

1. Being front-line state in the global war on terrorism, while Pakistan was making sacrifices in ‘blood and treasure', India was busy in stitching terrorist networks using her own soil and the spaces in our immediate neighbourhood and beyond.

2. Based upon incriminating evidences, we have compiled a comprehensive dossier, which uncovers Indian grand design of state sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan to impede our trajectory towards peace, prosperity and economic recovery.

3. TTP and all its subsidiaries1 (JuA, HuA and LI) and various sub-nationalist entities 2(BLA, BLF BRA) are undeniable Indian proxies.

4. The evidences reflect that India has been financing, training, harboring and promoting Pakistan-centric terrorist entities for perpetuating terrorism and instigating instability in Pakistan.

5. Deliberate investigations have revealed that Indian Intelligence Agencies established connections with these organizations soon after they were flushed out from Pakistan as a result of a series of successful operations.

6. Corroborating evidences of terrorists funding trail reflect that during the past few years, India has invested more than PKR 22 Billion for nourishing these organizations.

7. Recent upsurge in violence in Pakistan is a direct consequence of Indian efforts to infuse new life into these banned outfits.

8. After supervising recent mergers of TTP with its breakaway factions, India is also endeavoring for the unification of various terrorist entities (TTP and Sub-nationalists) at one platform to synergize their efforts.

9. Indian patronage of sub-nationalists of Balochistan is designed to undermine, delay and disrupt CPEC.

10. Soon after the announcement of CPEC, India had established a dedicated CPEC call at RAW HQ 2015, to scuttle CPEC projects. The head of the cell directly reports to PM. The cell was initially allocated PKR 80 Billion for subversive operations.