Has Noor Zafar Khan tied the knot? Here’s all you need to know
Rising Pakistani star Noor Zafar Khan looks stunning dressed up as a bride in her recent picture and fans are showing interest in her love life.

The Bharam star never shared any update about getting hitched however actor Azfar Rehman’s comment on Noor’s click sparked the debate.

‘Congratulations,’ Azfar wrote in the comment section while the Lollywood diva, who is widely acknowledged for her exquisite beauty, regretted posting the click as she only replied with emoji.

Apart from Azfar’s witty comment, fans have always looking for actor to get married, however, she never claimed to be in a relationship, and many still wondering when she will tie the knot.

Noor earlier mentioned in one of the queries that she has a crush on Reeves who is known for his roles in iconic films like John Wick and Matrix.

The actor amassed a huge fan following on social media with over 2.6 million fans on Instagram only.

