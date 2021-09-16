Schools reopen in Punjab, KPK as govt eases Covid restrictions
Web Desk
10:52 AM | 16 Sep, 2021
Schools reopen in Punjab, KPK as govt eases Covid restrictions
LAHORE – All public and private educational institutions in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reopened today (Thursday), as the government relaxed Covid restrictions in wake of the dip in new infections.

A notification issued by the education department stated that 50 percent of students are allowed in schools. All the concerned authorities have been asked to ensure strict adherence to Covid-related restrictions and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), as well as vaccination of all the teaching and non-teaching staff, and students above 15 years.

Meanwhile, educational institutions in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also reopened under stern health-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The academic session has continued in Peshawar, Mardan, DI Khan, Malakand, Haripur, Swabi, Abbottabad, and Mansehra with 50 percent attendance after declining in new COVID infections.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) extended the closure of institutions till Sept 15 in wake of the uptick in Covid cases.

On the other hand, the Sindh government has started inoculating students of grades 9 to 12 against the coronavirus at all private and public sector schools and colleges across the province.

As per the decision, around 1.42 million students from grades 9 to 12 will be vaccinated amid the mass vaccination drive and as many as 2,527 teams will participate at different schools and colleges.

Last month, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced that schools, colleges, and universities would remain closed to enable the teaching and non-teaching staff to get themselves vaccinated.

