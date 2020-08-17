Pakistan received ‘highest-ever’ remittances in July
02:10 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
Pakistan received 'highest-ever' remittances in July
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the country’s remittances from overseas Pakistanis reached $2,768 million in July 2020, highest ever amount in one month in the history of Pakistan.

“[This is ] more good news for Pak economy,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet. “This is 12.2% increase over June 2020 and 36.5% increase over July 2019,” he further wrote.

According to the country's central bank, overseas Pakistanis remitted $21,841.50 million during fiscal year 2018-19, showing a growth of 9.68% compared with $19,913.55mn during the same period in the previous year.

