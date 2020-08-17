Pakistan received ‘highest-ever’ remittances in July
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the country’s remittances from overseas Pakistanis reached $2,768 million in July 2020, highest ever amount in one month in the history of Pakistan.
“[This is ] more good news for Pak economy,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet. “This is 12.2% increase over June 2020 and 36.5% increase over July 2019,” he further wrote.
More good news for Pak economy. Remittances from overseas Pakistanis reached $2,768 mn in July 2020, highest ever amount in one month in the history of Pakistan. This is 12.2% increase over June 2020 and 36.5% increase over July 2019.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 17, 2020
According to the country's central bank, overseas Pakistanis remitted $21,841.50 million during fiscal year 2018-19, showing a growth of 9.68% compared with $19,913.55mn during the same period in the previous year.
- ‘Good news’ for Pakistani O/A level students as England takes ...02:14 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test: Rain forces Southampton match to end ...01:02 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
-
- Man detained for 100th traffic violations in Lahore09:32 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
-
- Here’s how Pakistani celebs dressed up to celebrate 14th August11:42 AM | 16 Aug, 2020
- Shaan Shahid congratulates Abida Parveen on being honoured with ...06:20 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Mission: Impossible 7 halted after motorcycle stunt goes wrong05:09 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020