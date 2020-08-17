Pakistan records decline in cases of coronavirus; death toll reaches 6,175
Pakistan records decline in cases of coronavirus; death toll reaches 6,175
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded a sharp decline in coronavirus cases as the total recoveries from it reached 269,087 after the recovery of another 2,786 patients over the last twenty-four hours.

The latest statistics showed that there were now 13,953 active cases in the South Asian country.

Pakistan also reported 488 new cases during the last twenty-four hours with seven deaths reported. As many as 22,448 coronavirus tests were carried out during this period.

The death toll reached to 6,175 with total 289215 cases of Coronavirus across the country.

Sindh with 126,182 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 95,447 cases, Balochistan with 12,295, Khyber Pakthunkhwa with 35,215 cases, Islamabad with 15,390 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2,502 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2,184 cases.

