Chinese teacher’s rendition of iconic Pakistani song 'Buhe Bariyan’ wins internet
BEIJING – Chinese national woman has left the social media users dumbstruck as she crooned a native Pakistani song in a beautiful way.
Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moinul Haque shared a video on his Twitter handle, showing the Chinese woman signing Hadiq Kiani’s iconic number “Buhe Bariyan” at an event.
The ambassador introduced her as Pakistan Embassy College Beijing music teacher Ms. Vicky, who showed her singing skills at the Pakistan Food and Cultural Festival organized by bmbassy to mark 75th Independence of Pakistan at Silk Road International Arts Centre in China.
Pakistan Embassy College Beijing music teacher Ms. Vicky performing the iconic song ‘Buhe Bariyan’ of @Hadiqa_Kiani at the Pakistan Food and Cultural Festival organized by Embassy to mark 75th Independence of Pakistan at Silk Road International Arts Centre.@PkPublicDiplo pic.twitter.com/hnWOY3xLlM— Moin ul Haque (@PakAmbChina) August 17, 2022
A number of Chinese citizens can also be seen enjoying the Pakistani music in the video.
