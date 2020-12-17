Pakistan to chemically castrate serial rapists after new bill
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will now chemically castrate convicted serial sex-offenders after the South Asian country promulgated a new anti-rape bill this week.
The stringent punishment is part of sweeping a new legislation sparked by outcry over the gang-rape of a woman on Lahore-Sialkot motorway this year.
“The provision of the chemical castration of repeat as well as first-time sex offenders... was added in the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020”, the President’s office confirmed on Wednesday after Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet approved the legislation last month.
Under the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020, all cases related to rape will be wrapped up by the special courts within four months, according to a statement from the president's office.
Anti-rape crisis cells will be established to conduct medico-legal examination of rape victims within six hours of the incident.
A nationwide registry of repeated sexual offenders will also be established.
The law also prohibits revealing a rape victim's identity, declaring it a punishable offense.
Chemical castration involves using medication to reduce testosterone and has been used for pedophiles in Indonesia since 2016.
- Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir 'announces' to quit international cricket04:37 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
- Leading US newspapers lambaste Modi over radicalism, HR crisis, and ...03:36 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
- French President Emanuel Macron tests positive for coronavirus03:08 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan to chemically castrate serial rapists after new bill02:43 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
-
- Lux Style Awards 2020 allot everyone the best seat in house10:27 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
- Amir Khan wants India to ‘open gates’ for Sikh pilgrims to visit ...07:36 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
- Here’s how social media is reacting to cruel ‘Loud Horn Prank on ...09:30 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020