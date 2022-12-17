PAKvENG: 3rd Test: Pakistan lose three wickets before lunch on Day 1
KARACHI – England were in command as the hosts lost three wickets during the first session on the opening day of the final Test in the port city of Karachi.
Babar-led squad reached 117-3 at lunch on day one, opener Abdullah Shafique was dismissed on a mere 8 after a ball from Jack Leach skids into his knee roll.
Azhar Ali, who is playing his farewell match missed a half-ton and returned his fine knock on 45 from 68 balls. Shan Masood, who replaced injured Imam-ul-Haq, played a knock of 30 off 37 with five boundaries before Mark Wood outfoxed him.
Skipper Babar will continue to maintain his form after the break when either Mohammad Rizwan or Saud Shakeel joins him from the other end.
Mark Wood, and Ollie Robinson also got one scalp each.
Pakistan earlier won the toss and decided to bat first against England in the third and last Test at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi.
The hosts have made four changes, bringing Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Nauman Ali as replacements for Mohammad Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali and Zahid Mahmood.
The game is last for seasoned player Azhar Ali, who announced retirement, and Mohammad Wasim Jr is making his Test debut today.
Our playing XI for the third Test 🇵🇰#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/jN4pXXoWxk— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 17, 2022
Visitors also make changes in the squad, replacing young player Rehan Ahmed with James Anderson in the playing XI.
We lose the toss and will bowl first in the final Test!— England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 17, 2022
🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴
England already won the 3-match Test series and new looking for a clean sweep against Pakistan.
