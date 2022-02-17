ECC gives approval for extending $50m defence credit line facility to Sri Lanka
ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee of the Federal Cabinet has given principal approval for extending the Defence Credit Line Facility of $50 million to Sri Lanka to enhance bilateral defence and security cooperation.
Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin chaired the meeting of ECC in Islamabad on Thursday, according to the state broadcaster.
The meeting also approved duty and tax exemption to products and goods including oxygen gas, oxygen gas cylinder and cryogenic oxygen tanks for health sector up to June 2022 to cope with the fifth wave of Covid-19 in the South Asian country to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen.
The forum also approved the cost estimates for import of Urea amounting to 12.345 billion rupees on cost sharing basis among the Federal and Provincial governments on 50:50 basis.
