Search

Immigration

Portugal ends Golden Visa in major setback to wealthy investors

Web Desk 07:34 PM | 17 Feb, 2023
Portugal ends Golden Visa in major setback to wealthy investors
Source: Image by Norbert from Pixabay

LISBON - Portugal has announced the closure of its much sought after Golden Visa program besides placing a ban on new licenses for Airbnbs and other short-term holiday rentals.

Portugal is amongst the poorest countries of Western Europe and the rental prices have increased manifold in recent years, leaving locals with fewer options to rent property on top of 8.3% inflation rate.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said the crisis was now affecting all families. Portugal is now envisioning a mechanism to regulate rent increases and will offer tax incentives to landlords who convert tourism properties into houses for locals to rent.

On the other hand, Left Bloc party MP Mariana Mortagua took aim at the measures and said tax breaks were being given to landlords who have already benefited from (housing) speculation. As part of the announcements, Airbnb licenses will be awarded only in less populated rural areas.

The Prime Minister elaborated that the state would rent vacant houses direct from landlords for a period of five years and put them on the rental market.

The announcements have left the foreign investors in shock as Portugal's Golden Visa attracted wealthy individuals from across the world as it offered EU passports to non-EU nationals but all of this led to increase in house prices and rents; the Golden Visa scheme attracted 6.8 billion euros in investment since its launch in 2012 but the domestic market seems to have changed the minds of decision makers.

Despite the closure of Golden Visa, observers say that programs like Digital Nomad Visa also contribute to increase in rents.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

South Korea Work Visa; Here are the details about eligibility, procedure to relocate

07:59 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

UAE triples application fee for Golden Visa as demand rises

11:07 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Thinking to relocate to Germany? Here's a guide on work visa for IT specialists

07:54 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

UAE's Green Visa; Here's how you can stay in the emirate for 5 years

05:34 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Pakistan advises against issuing visas to Afghans amid visa scandal

06:52 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Global Talent Visa: Here's how high achievers can settle in Australia

07:36 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Gold price falls by R2,800 per tola in Pakistan

07:53 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 17, 2023

08:04 AM | 17 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 265 268
Euro EUR 282.2 285
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315 319
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 73.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7
Australian Dollar AUD 180 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 700 700.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 195 197.2
China Yuan CNY 38.48 38.86
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed a downward trend on Friday after as per tola price in Pakistan decreased by Rs2,800 per tola to reach Rs193,200.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs165,638.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs3,800 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price dropped by $15 to reach $1,824 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-resisters-gains-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: