Rawalpindi teenager kills elder siblings, critically injures mother
Web Desk
03:28 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Rawalpindi teenager kills elder siblings, critically injures mother
Share

RAWALPINDI – A 15-year-old boy, student of ninth grade, killed two elder siblings and critically injured mother after a domestic dispute on Sunday.

The incident occurred today in the Kori Dolal area of Rawalpindi.

The deceased siblings have been identified as 24-year-old brother Hassan Zeb and 18-year-old sister Asma Aurangzeb.

The injured women along with the deceased were shifted to a hospital for an autopsy after a forensic team collected evidence from the spot. 

Some of the rumors stated that ‘murderer’ Ahsan was fond of playing video games which his siblings and family members always insisted against, asking him to focus on his studies.

SHO Yasir Abbasi said the incident apparently seemed like a result of a domestic dispute. The situation will become clearer following further investigation, he added.

Police have launched raids to arrest Ahsan as he fled after the incident.

Pakistani man killed wife, infant daughter and ... 06:25 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a public officer who admitted to killing his wife and 18-month-old daughter in ...

More From This Category
Afridi lauds Pakistan's mission in Dubai for ...
03:58 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Trump signs Malala Yousafzai Scholarship act into ...
02:46 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
#K2Winter2021 – Pakistan congratulates Nepali ...
01:49 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Whatsapp leaks – Pakistan reaffirms to expose ...
12:39 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Pakistan's exports to 10 countries plummet ...
12:11 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Karachi stats show 36pc spike in rape cases in ...
11:31 AM | 17 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kashmir Beats – Hira Mani wins hearts with her Sawaari
09:19 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr