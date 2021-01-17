Rawalpindi teenager kills elder siblings, critically injures mother
Share
RAWALPINDI – A 15-year-old boy, student of ninth grade, killed two elder siblings and critically injured mother after a domestic dispute on Sunday.
The incident occurred today in the Kori Dolal area of Rawalpindi.
The deceased siblings have been identified as 24-year-old brother Hassan Zeb and 18-year-old sister Asma Aurangzeb.
The injured women along with the deceased were shifted to a hospital for an autopsy after a forensic team collected evidence from the spot.
Some of the rumors stated that ‘murderer’ Ahsan was fond of playing video games which his siblings and family members always insisted against, asking him to focus on his studies.
SHO Yasir Abbasi said the incident apparently seemed like a result of a domestic dispute. The situation will become clearer following further investigation, he added.
Police have launched raids to arrest Ahsan as he fled after the incident.
Pakistani man killed wife, infant daughter and ... 06:25 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a public officer who admitted to killing his wife and 18-month-old daughter in ...
- Two women judges of Afghanistan Supreme Court shot dead in Kabul04:28 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Afridi lauds Pakistan's mission in Dubai for 'exemplary role' during ...03:58 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Rawalpindi teenager kills elder siblings, critically injures mother03:28 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Trump signs Malala Yousafzai Scholarship act into law02:46 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- #K2Winter2021 – Pakistan congratulates Nepali Sherpas for first ...01:49 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Selena Gomez shares the reason behind calling out Mark Zuckerberg ...07:32 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Ayeza Khan celebrates 30th birthday04:22 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Details of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding revealed03:58 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021