PTI announces to challenge £190 million ruling in higher courts

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced its decision to challenge the recent £190 million judgment in the case linked to the Al-Qadir University Trust in higher courts. The ruling, delivered by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana, found former Prime Minister Imran Khan guilty of corrupt practices, sentencing him to 14 years in prison. His wife, Bushra Bibi, was sentenced to 7 years.

Along with the prison sentences, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1 million on Imran Khan and Rs 500,000 on Bushra Bibi. Furthermore, the court ordered the government to take control of Al-Qadir University.

The case revolves around the alleged misuse of funds related to the establishment of Al-Qadir University, a project aimed at promoting the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). In response to the verdict, PTI leaders strongly condemned the decision.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, addressed the media outside the Parliament House, describing the verdict as deeply unjust. “We vehemently oppose the ruling, and we will challenge it in the higher courts,” he said. He further questioned why no such scrutiny was applied to other political figures, particularly referring to PML-N leader Hassan Nawaz’s purchase of a property in London’s prestigious One Hyde Park. “Where did you get the money to buy that property, and how did you sell it?” he asked, highlighting the perceived double standards in the accountability process.

Senator Shibli Faraz also criticized the decision, expressing deep sorrow over the apparent injustice. “It is tragic that in this country, the corrupt continue to roam freely while innocent and honest individuals, who establish institutions like Al-Qadir University to teach the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH), are punished,” he stated.

Faraz further emphasized that neither the government nor the public suffered any financial loss from the Al-Qadir University initiative. “The intention behind the project was pure, and the objective was noble. But in this country, a person who builds institutions like Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Namal University is being punished for establishing an institution that would have benefited the youth by educating them about the Seerat of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” he added.