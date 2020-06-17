PM Imran expresses grief and condolence over Tariq Aziz’s demise
02:21 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and condolence over the demise of Pakistan’s famed TV show host Tariq Aziz.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote that “Saddened to learn of the passing of Tariq Aziz, an icon in his time and a pioneer of our TV game shows. My condolences and prayers go to his family”.
Saddened to learn of the passing of Tariq Aziz, an icon in his time and a pioneer of our TV game shows. My condolences and prayers go to his family.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 17, 2020
Let it be known that Pakistan’s famous TV host Tariq Aziz passed away in Lahore at the age of 85 today (Wednesday).
- Pakistan to open Taftan border for trade amid COVID-1901:11 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
-
-
-
- China protests over US' Uyghur Rights Act12:21 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
-
- Celebrities pay tribute to Tariq Aziz04:52 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
- Shaan-e-Pakistan announces SEPMA Music Achievements 2020 to be Digital03:21 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020