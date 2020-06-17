PM Imran expresses grief and condolence over Tariq Aziz’s demise
02:21 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
PM Imran expresses grief and condolence over Tariq Aziz’s demise
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and condolence over the demise of Pakistan’s famed TV show host Tariq Aziz.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote that “Saddened to learn of the passing of Tariq Aziz, an icon in his time and a pioneer of our TV game shows. My condolences and prayers go to his family”.

Let it be known that Pakistan’s famous TV host Tariq Aziz passed away in Lahore at the age of 85 today (Wednesday).

