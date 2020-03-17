Suspected COVID-19 patient dies at Lahore hospital
Web Desk
01:07 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
LAHORE - The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination on Tuesday confirmed first coronavirus-related death at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital.

Ghulam Imran, a resident of Hafizabad, had returned home after being quarantined for two weeks in Taftan when he crossed into Pakistan from Iran. 

CEO Mayo Hospital Dr. Asad Aslam, the deceased had showed symptoms of COVID-19 and was admitted to hospital Monday night. 

As his health condition deteriorated, the patient was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where no facility of ventilator was available and later he passed away.

Pakistan on Monday reported its first coronavirus death of a young man from Hangu at Hayatabad medical complex in Peshawar.

The patient, 31, was reported to travel from Qatar to Pakistan. He was admitted to HMC Sunday night.

The country Monday recorded its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 183, amid reports of ineffective quarantine procedures as dozens of those are reported to be among those who had been held at a quarantine camp at the country's Taftan border crossing with Iran.

