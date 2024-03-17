Saudi Crown Prince MBS likely to visit Pakistan after Ramadan: report

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is expected to visit Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after Ramadan.

A report shared by Geo TV said Pakistan's newly elected premier extended an invitation to Mohammed bin Salman over the phone as he reaffirmed Pak-Saudi ties.

The son of King Salman could become the first foreign head of state to visit South Asian nation after the formation of the new government.

After his phone call, PM Sharif shared a tweet online, expressing gratitude to message received from Crown Prince. The two leaders also extended sincere wishes and good intentions for the Crown Prince.

Saudi Crown Prince reaffirmed Riyadh’s continued support for Pakistan. In a congratulatory phone call to PM Sharif, MBS mentioned close brotherly relations between the two Islamic nations.

The two leaders discussed historic ties, highlighting unwavering support for each other.