Saudi Crown Prince MBS likely to visit Pakistan after Ramadan: report

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is expected to visit Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after Ramadan.
A report shared by Geo TV said Pakistan's newly elected premier extended an invitation to Mohammed bin Salman over the phone as he reaffirmed Pak-Saudi ties.
The son of King Salman could become the first foreign head of state to visit South Asian nation after the formation of the new government.
After his phone call, PM Sharif shared a tweet online, expressing gratitude to message received from Crown Prince. The two leaders also extended sincere wishes and good intentions for the Crown Prince.
Saudi Crown Prince reaffirmed Riyadh’s continued support for Pakistan. In a congratulatory phone call to PM Sharif, MBS mentioned close brotherly relations between the two Islamic nations.
The two leaders discussed historic ties, highlighting unwavering support for each other.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 17, 2024, Sunday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.