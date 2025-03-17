Biological fathers obliged to pay maintenance for children born outside of marriage, LHC rules

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ruled that biological fathers are responsible for maintenance of children who are born outside of marriage.

A landmark decision would end a conception that a child born out of wedlock, which is normally called illegitimate child in our society, is complete responsibility of the mother.

The high court issued the order on a petition filed by a woman against a trial court’s ruling on her petition seeking alimony for the child.

The LHC judge has remanded back the case to the trial court, directing it to issue a fresh verdict after hearing the case again.

It said if the petitioner proves that the man, nominated in the case, is biological father of the child, he will be obliged to pay the maintenance for the kid.

In Pakistan, a child born outside of marriage, considered illegitimate, typically doesn’t entitle to legal rights to alimony or maintenance from the father as a child born within a marriage.