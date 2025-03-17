Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Biological fathers obliged to pay maintenance for children born outside of marriage, LHC rules

Jcp Approves Appointment Of Nine Lhc Additional Judges

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ruled that biological fathers are responsible for maintenance of children who are born outside of marriage.

A landmark decision would end a conception that a child born out of wedlock, which is normally called illegitimate child in our society, is complete responsibility of the mother.

The high court issued the order on a petition filed by a woman against a trial court’s ruling on her petition seeking alimony for the child.

The LHC judge has remanded back the case to the trial court, directing it to issue a fresh verdict after hearing the case again.

It said if the petitioner proves that the man, nominated in the case, is biological father of the child, he will be obliged to pay the maintenance for the kid.

In Pakistan, a child born outside of marriage, considered illegitimate, typically doesn’t entitle to legal rights to alimony or maintenance from the father as a child born within a marriage.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 17 March 2025 Monday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.10
Euro EUR 304.25 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 366.5
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht THB 8.17 8.32
  https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Mar-2025/currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-us-dollar-euro-sar-aed-to-pkr-16-march-2025

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search