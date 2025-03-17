Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Eidul Fitr 2025 Could Be Without New Currency Notes From State Bank

LAHORE – Eid-ul-Fitr, one of two major Islamic festivals, witnessed increased demand for new currency notes as Pakistanis give ‘Eidi’ to their loved ones.

For this year, Pakistan’s central bank is expected not to issue new currency notes. As Eid approaches, there is growing uncertainty about the release of fresh currency notes in Pakistan

Pakistani want new notes as the fresh bills bring added joy to the celebrations, with children eagerly awaiting the traditional cash gifts from their elders.

Sources familiar with the development said chances of getting new currency notes are slim as State Bank has plans to introduce new banknotes with updated designs later in 2025, but there has been no official statement confirming whether fresh notes will be issued before the holiday.

As the central bank has not shared official statement, people have turned to local currency dealers to purchase fresh currency notes, paying extra money.

Eid 2025 in Pakistan is expected to be celebrated on March 31, 2025, after 29 days of Ramadan. Shawwal crescent is predicted to be visible on the evening of Sunday, March 30, 2025, provided the weather is clear.

The new moon will appear on March 29 at 3:58 PM Pakistan time, and by sunset on Sunday, the crescent will be over 26 hours old, making it visible to the naked eye.

The final confirmation of the moon sighting will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on March 30. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and festive meals.

Ramadan 2025 to last 29 days as Astronomers predict Eidul Fitr holidays

