India reopens Kartarpur Corridor today for Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – Indian government announced to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikh pilgrims to cross the border into Pakistan from today ahead of the birth anniversary of the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak.

Reports in media said the visas have been issued to pilgrims under the provision of the 1974 bilateral protocol between the two sides. Pakistan High Commission earlier issued around 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims.

The development comes after Sikh members requested the Indian premier to open the historic corridor while pilgrims will offer prayers at various gurdwaras from November 17-26.

Indian home minister and close aide to Modi shared the development on the social site. Kartarpur corridor will re-open from Wednesday ahead of Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations this Friday. “In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM Modi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow,” the tweet reads.

In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17.

This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 16, 2021

He further added that the decision to reopen the corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across the country.

Chief Minister of Indian Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi also hailed the decision and announced the state cabinet will also visit the shrine in Pakistan on Thursday. The neighboring country closed the corridor back in March last year under Covid induced restrictions. Pilgrims later asserted that the Covid situation had eased to get free travel access.

Recently, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan had opened the Kartarpur Corridor from its side, and India was also expected to allow the Sikh pilgrims desiring to join the celebrations.

Pakistani officials also claimed that the corridor to one of Sikhism's holiest shrines had never been closed on their side, while they were waiting for confirmation from Indian authorities.

Meanwhile, the ceremonies to mark Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary will begin at Kartarpur Gurdwara Complex today. Pilgrims would also pay obeisance at different Gurdwaras including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

The guests will visit Nankana Sahib where the main birthday celebration will be held on Friday in which Sikh pilgrims from all over the world will participate.

Kartarpur corridor crossing allows Indian Sikhs to visit the temple in Pakistan where the religious founder died in 1539. The visa-free 4.7-kilometer crossing became operational around two years ago and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.