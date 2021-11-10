Guru Nanak anniversary: Pakistan urges India to reopen Kartarpur for pilgrims

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has urged India to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor and allow Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy site for Guru Nanak Dev’s anniversary celebrations on the second anniversary of the opening.

The movement of pilgrims through the corridor, that connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to the border with India, has been suspended for the months in wake of Covid induced restrictions.

Islamabad said that it looks forward to hosting Sikh pilgrims on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak’s birthday celebrations from November 17-26.

Pakistani Foreign Office said it expects India – in the spirit of cooperation – would allow pilgrims to travel through the corridor to make it to the temple.

Kartarpur corridor reopened earlier in June last year under Covid SOPs after its temporary closure due to the spread of novel disease in March this year.

The communique added that India – despite the resumption of international travel all over the world, the opening of religious places in the country, and repeated calls by the Sikh community – is yet to do so.

PM @ImranKhanPTI inaugurated #KartarpurCorridor on 9 Nov 2019 as gift by leadership & ppl of🇵🇰to devotees from🇮🇳&🌍.By granting visa-free access to revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur,corridor opened new vistas for promotion of inter-faith harmony.

Some reports said thousands of Sikh pilgrims are eagerly waiting for the reopening of the corridor ahead of the birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikh religion while Pakistan would allow around 3,000 Sikh devotees from across the world to participate in the upcoming occasion.

Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated by PM Imran Khan on the eve of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in 2019. The place was described by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as 'Corridor of Hope' during his visit in February 2020.