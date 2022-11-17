Pakistan rejects Indian media reports calling BrahMos missile firing incident ‘not cause of concern’
Pakistan rejects Indian media reports calling BrahMos missile firing incident 'not cause of concern'
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has rejected Indian media reports misquoting the international nuclear watchdog as saying that it did not see the accidental firing of cruise missile as any cause of ‘specific concern’.

In a press release, a Foreign Office spokesperson rejected reports on the BrahMos missile incident, calling it a disingenuous attempt to absolve India of its irresponsible nuclear behavior.

FO said the report misquoted the Atomic Energy Agency official’s statement by saying the event was of no particular concern to his organization and clarified that ‘the available transcripts show that DG IAEA responded in the negative when asked whether the watchdog had sought information from the Indian government on the incident.’

IAEA official’s response was intentionally misinterpreted to play down the incident of a nuclear-capable BrahMos missile fire with grave implications for regional and global security, it added.

Pakistan further called on New Delhi to answer questions about the underlying intentions, technical features, and reliability of the missile system, safety, security and nuclear command and control protocols in wake of multiple incidents of nuclear and radioactive material theft and illicit trafficking.

Earlier in March, Pakistan military spokesperson addressed a press conference in Rawalpindi. The military spokesperson said a projectile entered the Pakistani airspace and caused some damage to surrounding areas after it fell near Mian Channu in the Khanewal district.

Pakistan called for a joint investigation to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident a day after the Indian ministry of defence said it accidentally fired a missile.

