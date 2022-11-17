Veena Malik lends support to Imran Khan amid Toshakhana gift sale allegations

ISLAMABAD – Soon after a UAE-based businessman opened a new pandora's box with startling revelations about state gifts, PTI activists including Veena Malik took to social media to publicly advocate for the ousted prime minister.

Following his claims, Toshakhana gift buyer Umar Farooq has challenged PTI Chief Imran Khan, saying that he is ready to face legal suit.

With new revelations, the country’s ruling alliance slammed Imran Khan for selling the gifts of Toshakhana including a luxury crafted watch, gold pen, ring, and cufflinks, which were gifted to the former premier by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, for $2 million.

Despite the heated political debate, many of Imran Khan’s supporters professed their loyalty to the populist leader.

In a series of tweets, Veena Malik said Imran Khan’s popularity poses a political headache for these leaders. In another tweet, she wrote that these 'international thieves and fraudsters' are trying their best to force Khan to stand with them.

Earlier this week, a UAE-based business person Umar Farooq Zahoor came to the fore and claimed he had bought some of the state gifts, including an expensive wristwatch worth at least Rs2 billion, from Imran Khan's former aide Shahzad Akbar and Farah Bibi.

Farah Khan and Shahzad Akbar allegedly sold to a Dubai-based businessman an expensive Graff wristwatch worth over Rs2 billion gifted to Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he told the Geo News.

The Dubai-based businessman in question is Umar Farooq, the Norwegian-Pakistani millionaire who told the news channel that he had the evidence to prove he bought the rare watch and three other Toshakhana gifts from Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Gogi, for 7.5 million Dirhams in cash.

He showed up on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath to show evidence of the purchase as well as all the Toshakhana gifts he owns now.

Farooq alleged later that he was blackmailed and fake cases of money laundering were registered against him by the FIA on Akbar's behest after he refused to accept the demands made by his former wife Sophia Mirza.