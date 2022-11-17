Watch - Faiza Khan hilariously mimics Meera’s latest interview

Rising star Faiza Khan has jumped onto the bandwagon of sharing her two cents on Lollywood diva Meera's shocking claims about Michele Morrone.

In the viral video, the Nazar actress could be seen claiming how the Italian actor of Michele Morrone, star of Netflix hit 365 Days, approached her to date.

Now, Faiza has left the fans rolling with laughter as she humorously mimicked Meera’s latest interview. Needless to say, her facial expressions and gestures amused the fans/

'Only #meerajee can relate this and I’m in love with this sound ????', read the caption.

Talking about her favourite Hollywood actor, the Baaji star shared, "I don't have a specific favourite, but a lot of Hollywood actors want to date me," she laughed. Meera further added, "Do you know that guy, c? He approached me, and DM-ed me on my Instagram to date me. But I got nervous as I have never dated a guy."

One of Lollywood's versatile and talented actors Irtiza Rubab, popularly known as Meera has been a part of the showbiz industry for a long time. The Salakhain diva has a knack for showing her talent whether it's in the field of acting or modeling. The seasoned actress has had her mettle proven with a decades-long career.