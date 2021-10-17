'Professor' Mohammad Hafeez turns 41
LAHORE – Pakistan’s star all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez alias Professor turned 41 today.

Several cricketers and fans, wished the right-handed batsman, who was named ‘The Professor’, owing to his inquisitive nature and intelligent approach to the game, on his special day.

The versatile batsman is known for his proficiency in off-break bowling as well. He is a destructive batsman who usually opens up the match but is efficiently capable of playing in the middle order.

Hafeez was born on October 17, 1980, in Sargodha and his international debut on April 3, 2003, in an ODI against Zimbabwe at Sharjah.

He made his T20I debut on August 03, 2006, at Bristol. Hafeez had the privilege of playing under the leadership of cricket legend, Inzamam-ul-Haq while Pakistan defeated England in the first-ever T20I.

Hafeez and Shoaib Malik, are part of the ICC World T20 Cup while fans assume that the cricket carnival would be their last mega event and they hope that the duo finishes the campaign in style.

