Dananeer Mobeen wins fans’ hearts with soulful voice (VIDEO)

'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen was propelled to unprecedented fame with a five-second clip that left the internet in frenzy.

Ever since her video went viral, the Instagram influencer has cemented her position as a social media sensation who is adored for her cheerful persona and beautiful looks.

This time around, Dananeer left the admirers gushing with her melodious voice as she sang her favourite song. Mesmerising the audience with her voice, her vocal talent came as a pleasant surprise as she sang in a soothing voice.

"Chupke se…. ????

I absolutely loved this song and wanted to give it a try.

P.s main professional singer nahee hun tou please no hate ????????," captioned the Sinf e Aahan actor.

View this post on Instagram

