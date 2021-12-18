ANP mayoral candidate assassinated in DI Khan ahead of local body polls

PESHAWAR – A senior Awami National Party (ANP) leader and mayor candidate for Dera Ismail Khan city Umar Khatab Shirani was assassinated outside his residence on Saturday.

The country’s northwestern region witnessed a violent start to the local government elections as ANP candidate was shot dead. The brutal incident occurred as political parties and independent candidates are gearing up for the local body election.

Reports said motorbike-borne assailants targeted Shirani outside his residence in the Model Town area.

Following the incident, law enforcers rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area while hunting for the attackers. The murder also sparked a debate on whether the election will go ahead or will be canceled.

Sherani's family and party members placed his corpse near Dera Press Club to stage protest against lawlessness in the region.

ڈیرہ اسماعیل خان ANP کے ضلعی صدر اور تحصیل مئیر کے امیدوار

عمر خطاب شیرانی کی لاش ڈیرہ پریس کلب کے سامنے روڈ پر رکھا ھوا ھے اور دھرنا جاری ھے

یاد رہے کے عمر خطاب شیرانی کو کل رات نامعلوم افراد نے گھر کے سامنے شہید کیا تھا pic.twitter.com/tpdTKYEL94 — Paymana Kakar (@Paymanakakar) December 18, 2021

Earlier, security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in parts of Dera Ismail Khan. A coveted terrorist Commander Tahir Zaman alias Basit was killed as officials recovered hand-grenades and weapons from his possession.

Awami National Party has suffered the most in the region as the number of attacks on leaders and the killing of its workers are unprecedented. Seven MPAs of ANP and the ruling party were killed during the last decade.

Many senior political leaders of the province also survived several attacks on their lives, including suicide bombings and ambushes. Among those killed in these deadly assaults was Bashir Bilour, the former senior minister in the KP government.