Four policemen martyred, as many injured in Lakki Marwat terror attack

PESHAWAR – At least four policemen were martyred and four others wounded as terrorists attacked Bargai police station in Lakki Marwat ten minutes past midnight on Sunday.

Reports in local media suggest some terrorists attacked the police station from two sides which led to an exchange of gunfire that left four policemen dead and as many injured. Rockets and grenades were used to break into the police station.

Militants managed to flee after killing the law enforcers. Soon after the incident, forces launched a search operation in the area.

The martyred cops include Moharar sepoy Ibrahim, sepoy Imran, sepoy Sabz Ali and Elite Force official Khairur Rehman. Gul Sahib Khan, sepoy Bilqiyaz, sepoy Ameer Nawaz and sepoy Farman Ullah were injured in the attack, and were shifted to a local medical facility for treatment.

At least 105 police personnel were martyred in more than a hundred militant attacks in 2022 in the country's northwestern region bordering Afghanistan while the Taliban government has hardly had any control over terror groups.

Islamabad strengthened its border with war torn country and taking all measures to thwart the designs from Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan as acts of terrorism are increasing. The attacks escalated as TTP declared the end of the ceasefire.