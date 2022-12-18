Four policemen martyred, as many injured in Lakki Marwat terror attack
Share
PESHAWAR – At least four policemen were martyred and four others wounded as terrorists attacked Bargai police station in Lakki Marwat ten minutes past midnight on Sunday.
Reports in local media suggest some terrorists attacked the police station from two sides which led to an exchange of gunfire that left four policemen dead and as many injured. Rockets and grenades were used to break into the police station.
Militants managed to flee after killing the law enforcers. Soon after the incident, forces launched a search operation in the area.
The martyred cops include Moharar sepoy Ibrahim, sepoy Imran, sepoy Sabz Ali and Elite Force official Khairur Rehman. Gul Sahib Khan, sepoy Bilqiyaz, sepoy Ameer Nawaz and sepoy Farman Ullah were injured in the attack, and were shifted to a local medical facility for treatment.
At least 105 police personnel were martyred in more than a hundred militant attacks in 2022 in the country's northwestern region bordering Afghanistan while the Taliban government has hardly had any control over terror groups.
Pakistani forces kill key TTP commander in Bannu ... 01:05 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
PESHAWAR – A commander of the terror outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan was killed in an intelligence-based ...
Islamabad strengthened its border with war torn country and taking all measures to thwart the designs from Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan as acts of terrorism are increasing. The attacks escalated as TTP declared the end of the ceasefire.
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 17, 202208:00 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 16, 202208:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 02, 202208:04 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Horoscope Today: Check astrological prediction for December 14, 202208:02 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
- PAKvENG: England lose three players before lunch on Day 2 of final ...10:52 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
- How to apply Portugal Work Visa? Here are the details you need to ...10:31 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
- FIFA World Cup all set for final showdown as France take on Argentina ...10:21 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
- Late Aamir Liaquat’s wife Dania Shah sent to jail on 14-day ...09:42 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
- Four policemen martyred, as many injured in Lakki Marwat terror ...09:12 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
- ‘You're heard and ignored’: Feroze Khan reacts to Shaniera ...09:01 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Malala Yousafzai opens up about relationship with husband Asser Malik06:26 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Angelina Jolie quits as UNHCR special envoy after 20 years04:15 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Here's all the star players making debut in PSL809:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022