FM Qureshi, Pompeo discuss bilateral cooperation, regional security situation

WASHINGTON - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan is committed to play its due role in de-escalating prevailing tensions and promote peace in the Middle Eastern region.

He expressed these views while talking to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington today.

The two leaders exchanged views on matters pertaining to Pak-US bilateral cooperation, regional security situation, Afghan peace process, and ongoing massive human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister expressed regret that the BJP-led Indian government has besieged millions of Kashmiris by imposing ruthless curfew and other restrictions in the held territory. He said that the Indian government imposed ban on media in the held territory to hide facts from the world.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions is vital for brining permanent peace and stability to the South Asian region. The foreign minister further said that Pakistan will contiue its efforts for political solution to lingering Afghan conflict, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister underlined the need of strengthening bilateral trade and investment to materialize joint vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also briefed the US secretary on his meetings with various leaders during his recent visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The US Secretary lauded Pakistan's sincere and utmost efforts for political solution of Afghan conflict.