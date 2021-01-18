Coronavirus: Pakistan reports 1,920 new cases, 46 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 46 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,920 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures, the number of positive cases has surged to 521,211 while the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,997.

As of Monday, the total count of active cases is 34,986.

At least 1,589 patients have recovered from the virus in a day while the total number of recoveries stands at 475,228.

Sindh remains at the top in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.

At least 235,576 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 149,782 in Punjab 63,615 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 40,111 in Islamabad, 18,612 in Balochistan, 8,631 in Azad Kashmir and 4,884 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,432 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,793 in Sindh, 1,783 in KP, 457 in Islamabad, 241 in Azad Kashmir, 190 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 7,405,571 coronavirus tests and 37,949 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Sunday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer said that government has made approval to purchase coronavirus vaccine for the people of Pakistan and it would be available during the month of March.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), has given green signal for importing coronavirus vaccine to protect the masses from spreading the novel virus.