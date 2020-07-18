The most memorable pictures from Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir’s wedding

In the dreamy world of celebrity weddings, nothing is off limits. Although we always love a celebrity wedding, some are definitely more memorable and epic than others.

Actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir recently tied the knot. Their wedding festivities kicked off on Wednesday and the pictures and videos from all the events gave us some major couple goals.

The superstar duo has created some very filmy, yet timeless shots during their mehndi photoshoot and we are living for their romance! The chemistry between the two is simply undeniable.

With the fireworks in the backdrop, this pose seems like a shot straight outta Bollywood!

The way Falak looks at Sarah, makes us wanna fall in love all over again:

Here are some more love-struck shots of the newly married couple!

