Nation remembers 1965 war hero MM Alam on 11th death anniversary  

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani nation remembered one of the legendary fighter pilots of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Mohammad Mahmood Alam on his eleventh death anniversary on Monday.
Pakistan Air Force paid tribute to Air Commodore Mohammad Mahmood Alam as the late pilot achieved the remarkable feat of downing 5 Indian Air force jets in under one minute during the 1965 war - A record that remains unbeaten till date.
In a press release, Air Force said MM Alam shot down five Indian fighter jets piloting his F-86 Sabre jet plane, becoming an “Ace in a Day” on 7th September 1965.
He bagged 9 kills and 2 enemy aircraft damages to his credit during a period of 11 days. The war hero was honored with the prestigious ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’ with BAR for his outstanding performance in the 1965 war.
Alam is considered a national hero in South Asian nation for his extraordinary brilliance in the 1965 Pakistan-India war. He holds a world record with his F-86 Sabre, as a total of nine Indian hunters downed in the record time.
Born in Calcutta, India, Alam and was the oldest of 11 siblings. His family later moved to East Pakistan, and he joined military in 1952 and became a commissioned officer on October 2, 1953.
Alam was also honored with the 'Sitara-e-Jurrat', the third-highest military award. A celebrated war hero, Alam was the Pakistan Air Force's first fighter pilot and is prominently featured in the hall of fame at the PAF Museum in Karachi.
After serving the PAF for 29 years, he retired as Air Commodore in 1982. Alam, known as the 'little dragon', passed away in Karachi after prolonged illness on March 18, 2013.
