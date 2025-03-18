Pakistan, Bahrain discuss avenues for enhancing military cooperation

RAWALPINDI – Bahrain National Guard Commander General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, during the meeting, both leaders engaged in discussions on matters of mutual interest, the regional security landscape, and avenues for strengthening bilateral military cooperation.

COAS Asim Munir underscored the significance of enhanced collaboration in addressing shared security challenges and fostering peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and commended their unwavering efforts in combating terrorism.