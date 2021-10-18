Lt Gen Muhammad Aamer assumes charge as Gujranwala Corps commander

08:16 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
Lt Gen Muhammad Aamer assumes charge as Gujranwala Corps commander
RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer has been handed over the command of the Gujranwala Corps, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

According to the military's media wing, Lt Gen Aamer was handed over the command at a ceremony held at the Gujranwala cantonment.

During the ceremony, Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir handed over the command to Lt Gen Aamer, the military’s media wing said.

