NZ players fly out of Pakistan after cricket series abandonment

LAHORE – The New Zealand team players Saturday left Pakistan via a chartered flight from Islamabad airport after abandoning their tour over a security alert a day earlier.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior said that the Kiwis players reached Islamabad airport at 1:20pm and will head to Dubai via a chartered flight.

Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan confirmed that the chartered flight will be coming today to take the visitors who on Friday called off the tour citing security reasons. “It is a very sad thing that has happened today,” Khan said after New Zealand announced a unilateral and bizarre statement that sent cricket fans into a shock.

A statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the NZC informed that they had decided to postpone the series due to some security concerns and it is their unilateral decision.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also spoke to New Zealand PM and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team,” the cricket board said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of New Zealand cricket said “it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving. I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option.”

The BLACKCAPS are abandoning their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert.



Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure.



More information | https://t.co/Lkgg6mAsfu — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 17, 2021

Earlier, the security officials of the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan government throughout their stay here.