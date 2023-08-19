Caretaker govt jolts bureaucracy with massive transfers, postings

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s federal capital has been jolted with the transfers of almost 29 top bureaucrats, as the caretaker government led by prime minister Anwaar Kakar changed senior officials including Chief Secretaries.
Key secretaries including Cabinet, Interior, Water Resources, Petroleum, and Chairman CDA have been removed as the new caretaker setup shuffled the government officers of both administrative services and police cadre.
The changes in bureaucracy come on heels of first meeting of the interim cabinet. At least ten officers have been removed from departments and ordered to report to Establishment Division.
As per the notification issued by Cabinet Division, Kamran Ali Afzal has been posted as Cabinet Secretary, Sajid Baloch has been made Special Cabinet Secretary, and Abdullah Khan Sumbal has been posted as Additional Secretary Interior Division.
Hasan Nasir Jamy, an officer of grade 22, has been posted as Secretary IT and Telecommunication Division, Momin Agha gets charge of Additional Secretary Petroleum Division.
Captain (retd) Muhammad Mahmood is directed to take charge as Additional Secretary NFS Division, and Shahzad Khan Bangash posted as Secretary Housing and Works.
Climate Division gets a new Secretary, Mr Syed Asif Hyder Shah whereas Allah Dino Khawaja has been posted as Secretary Human Rights Division. Humaira Ahmad gets charge in National Heritage and Culture Division, and Syed Ali Murtaza is posted as Secretary Water Resources Division.
Furthermore, Fakhre Alam Irfan has been posted as Chief Secretary Sindh, and AJK also gets new Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Bareach.
Shakeel Qadir Khan has been posted as Chief Secretary Balochistan, Capt (r) Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq (21) posted as Chief Commissioner Islamabad.
Ali Raza Bhutta has been deputed in Science and Technology Division, and Sarah Saeed posted as Special Secretary Commerce Division. Mustafa Jamal Kazi (20) posted as DG Immigration and Passport, and Iram Anjum Khan (22) gets charge of Secretary Maritime Affairs Division.
The federal government had taken back the services of several officers and they were directed to report to Establishment Division. Eazaz Aslam Dar, Navid Ahmad Sheikh, Musaddiq Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Muhammad Usman Chachar, Abdul Ghufran Memon, Capt (r) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal Yawar Hussain, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, and Fareena Mazhar have been ordered to report to Establishment Division.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 19, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|42.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|330.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs176,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,249.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
