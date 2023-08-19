Search

Caretaker govt jolts bureaucracy with massive transfers, postings

19 Aug, 2023
Caretaker govt jolts bureaucracy with massive transfers, postings
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s federal capital has been jolted with the transfers of almost 29 top bureaucrats, as the caretaker government led by prime minister Anwaar Kakar changed senior officials including Chief Secretaries.

Key secretaries including Cabinet, Interior, Water Resources, Petroleum, and Chairman CDA have been removed as the new caretaker setup shuffled the government officers of both administrative services and police cadre.

The changes in bureaucracy come on heels of first meeting of the interim cabinet. At least ten officers have been removed from departments and ordered to report to Establishment Division.

As per the notification issued by Cabinet Division, Kamran Ali Afzal has been posted as Cabinet Secretary, Sajid Baloch has been made Special Cabinet Secretary, and Abdullah Khan Sumbal has been posted as Additional Secretary Interior Division.

Hasan Nasir Jamy, an officer of grade 22, has been posted as Secretary IT and Telecommunication Division, Momin Agha gets charge of Additional Secretary Petroleum Division.

Captain (retd) Muhammad Mahmood is directed to take charge as Additional Secretary NFS Division, and Shahzad Khan Bangash posted as Secretary Housing and Works.

Climate Division gets a new Secretary, Mr Syed Asif Hyder Shah whereas Allah Dino Khawaja has been posted as Secretary Human Rights Division. Humaira Ahmad gets charge in National Heritage and Culture Division, and Syed Ali Murtaza is posted as Secretary Water Resources Division.

Furthermore, Fakhre Alam Irfan has been posted as Chief Secretary Sindh, and AJK also gets new Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Bareach.

Shakeel Qadir Khan has been posted as Chief Secretary Balochistan, Capt (r) Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq (21) posted as Chief Commissioner Islamabad.

Ali Raza Bhutta has been deputed in Science and Technology Division, and Sarah Saeed posted as Special Secretary Commerce Division. Mustafa Jamal Kazi (20) posted as DG Immigration and Passport, and Iram Anjum Khan (22) gets charge of Secretary Maritime Affairs Division.

The federal government had taken back the services of several officers and they were directed to report to Establishment Division. Eazaz Aslam Dar, Navid Ahmad Sheikh, Musaddiq Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Muhammad Usman Chachar, Abdul Ghufran Memon, Capt (r) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal Yawar Hussain, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, and Fareena Mazhar have been ordered to report to Establishment Division.

