'Don't taunt us, it took 23 years to make Riyasat-e-Madina!'
Share
LAHORE – Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Noorul Haq Qadri says the PTI government should not be criticised over its slogan of transforming Pakistan into 'Riyasat-e-Madina', saying it took 23 years to make such a state.
Addressing a Christmas celebration ceremony in Lahore, he said that the State of Madina was dominated by justice and merit.
“The future of the nation is the establishment of a state like Madina with the continuity of policies,” he added.
The minister also called upon scholars and clerics of all religions to advocate and promote the message of peace, brotherhood and inter-faith harmony in the society.
'Can a common man get justice in ... 09:42 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
A 21-year-old woman from southeastern Sindh is actively pursuing a case of triple murder dating back to ...
Qadri said it is our social and religious responsibility to follow the government guidelines to avoid spread of coronavirus pandemic.
He said that all out efforts are being made to provide the best facilities to the people to raise their living standard.
Lashing out at the opposition parties, Noorul Haq Qadri said holding flopped shows in Multan and Lahore by could not affect an elected government.
PM Imran admits ignorance about Pakistan's power ... 09:51 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted he was not fully aware of how bad Pakistan’s financial ...
- Ogra rejects allegations in inquiry report on petroleum crisis11:12 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- 'Don't taunt us, it took 23 years to make Riyasat-e-Madina!'10:53 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- PM Imran admits ignorance about Pakistan's power sector woes before ...09:51 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Chilean president slapped with $3,500 fine over selfie without face ...09:36 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Schoolteacher dies after receiving NAB notice in fake accounts case09:14 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Jennifer Aniston self isolates after co-worker tests positive for ...04:41 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Bakhtawar Bhutto and fiance Mahmood Choudhry to have a ‘Destination ...01:57 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Naimal Khawar makes a happy bridesmaid on her sister's Mayoun!12:20 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
-
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020