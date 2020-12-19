'Don't taunt us, it took 23 years to make Riyasat-e-Madina!'
10:53 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Noorul Haq Qadri says the PTI government should not be criticised over its slogan of transforming Pakistan into 'Riyasat-e-Madina', saying it took 23 years to make such a state. 

Addressing a Christmas celebration ceremony in Lahore, he said that the State of Madina was dominated by justice and merit. 

“The future of the nation is the establishment of a state like Madina with the continuity of policies,” he added. 

The minister also called upon scholars and clerics of all religions to advocate and promote the message of peace, brotherhood and inter-faith harmony in the society.

Qadri said it is our social and religious responsibility to follow the government guidelines to avoid spread of coronavirus pandemic. 

He said that all out efforts are being made to provide the best facilities to the people to raise their living standard.

Lashing out at the opposition parties, Noorul Haq Qadri said holding flopped shows in Multan and Lahore by could not affect an elected government.

TOP LISTS

