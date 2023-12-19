Pakistan’s PM meets Kuwait’s new Emir, royal members to condole death of Sheikh Nawaf

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar travelled to Kuwait to offer condolences to the new emir of Kuwait after the passing of his predecessor Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In a meeting with new Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, the caretaker PM offered condolences on behalf of himself, the leadership, the government and the people of Pakistan.

Kakar extended support to the Arab leader, saying the Pakistani nation stood united with the Kuwaiti brothers in this time of sorrow.

Kuwait City: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met with the new Amir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah to offer condolences over the sad demise of the Amir His Highness Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. pic.twitter.com/rtz0alvLsF — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 18, 2023

He recalled the Sheikh Nawad as a visionary leader, who transformed the Middle Eastern nation into a prosperous state. PTV quoting Kakar said Sheikh Nawaf will be remembered as well-wisher and friend of Pakistan as he played a key role in relations between the two brotherly states.

Sheikh Nawaf breathed his last on Saturday, 3 years after taking the reign of oil-rich nation. The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed. He was however admitted to a hospital late last month due emergency health problem.

Kuwait announced 40 days of mourning as well as a 3-day closure of state-run departments. Pakistan also declared Monday as a day of mourning in show of solidarity with the royal family, the government, and the people of Kuwait.